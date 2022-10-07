Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Given New GBX 5,800 Price Target at Barclays

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 242.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RAT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.10) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,223.75 ($38.95).

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 1,692 ($20.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,797.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,929.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,626.92.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

