Raymond James Trims Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Target Price to $17.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $895.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

