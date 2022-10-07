Raymond James Trims Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Target Price to $17.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RADI opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $895.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.