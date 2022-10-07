Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 152,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

