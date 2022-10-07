Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.29%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

