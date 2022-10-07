Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 8,900 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8,037.50.

RBGLY stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

