Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.72

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $12.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 545 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,957.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,825 shares of company stock worth $1,236,729. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 469.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 192,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 158,360 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

