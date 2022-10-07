Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 3.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) was up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 128,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$101.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Insider Transactions at Reliq Health Technologies

In other news, Director Lisa Crossley bought 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,894,273 shares in the company, valued at C$1,505,021.96.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

