Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hang Lung Properties Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hang Lung Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Lung Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

About Hang Lung Properties

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

