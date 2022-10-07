Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.63

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 21328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Revolve Group Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

