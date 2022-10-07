RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.