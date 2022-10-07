RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.17.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
