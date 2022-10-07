RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

