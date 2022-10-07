Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RMM stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

