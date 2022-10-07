RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSF opened at $17.94 on Friday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Specialty Finance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

