Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 0.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 12.1% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in DraftKings by 17.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 883,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,254,426. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

