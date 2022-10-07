Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. 55,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

