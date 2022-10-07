Riverstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,950 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 4.5 %

PayPal stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.