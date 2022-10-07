Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 7.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

