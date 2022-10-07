Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

