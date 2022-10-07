Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,129. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

