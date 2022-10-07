Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $2,747,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 643.5% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. 242,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160,925. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

