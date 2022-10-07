Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 556 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 150,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,380. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.