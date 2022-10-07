Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,904. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.53 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

