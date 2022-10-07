Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded down $11.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.67. 10,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.22 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

