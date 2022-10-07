Roseon Finance (ROSN) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Roseon Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Roseon Finance alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.01623401 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Roseon Finance Coin Profile

ROSN is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Roseon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Roseon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Roseon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.