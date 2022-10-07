RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.97. 3,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

