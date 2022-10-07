RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.65

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.65 ($40.46) and traded as high as €39.69 ($40.50). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €39.68 ($40.49), with a volume of 2,948,050 shares changing hands.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.67.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
