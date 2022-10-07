S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 396,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 7,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,784. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

