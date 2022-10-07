S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,688. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

