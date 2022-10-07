S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $307,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.47. 44,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

