S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE D traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,960. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

