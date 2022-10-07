S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.