S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 54,082 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 54,082 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.21. 101,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,778. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

