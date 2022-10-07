Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.02

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 1.017 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SBR opened at $85.10 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

