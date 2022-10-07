Safety Price Tops $0.0003 (SFT)

Safety (SFT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Safety token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safety has traded up 111.9% against the US dollar. Safety has a market capitalization of $17,818.76 and approximately $92,795.00 worth of Safety was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.52 or 1.00020416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Safety Profile

SFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2021. Safety’s total supply is 60,283,344 tokens. Safety’s official message board is t.me/safetyinternationalchannel. Safety’s official Twitter account is @safetydefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safety’s official website is sftdefi.info.

Safety Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safety (SFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safety has a current supply of 60,283,344 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safety is 0.00029685 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sftdefi.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safety directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safety should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safety using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

