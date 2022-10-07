SafeWages (SAFEW) Trading 41.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeWages (SAFEW) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, SafeWages has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeWages has a market cap of $36,978.10 and $118,688.00 worth of SafeWages was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeWages token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeWages Profile

SafeWages’ genesis date was December 29th, 2021. SafeWages’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. SafeWages’ official Twitter account is @safewages and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeWages’ official website is safewages.co.uk.

SafeWages Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeWages (SAFEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeWages has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafeWages is 0.00000009 USD and is down -10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safewages.co.uk/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeWages directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeWages should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeWages using one of the exchanges listed above.

