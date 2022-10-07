Saga (LON:SAGA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.85

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.85 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 81.35 ($0.98), with a volume of 1337445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.55 ($1.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Saga Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.11. The company has a market capitalization of £114.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saga

Saga Company Profile

In other Saga news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 212,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £199,514.06 ($241,075.47).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

