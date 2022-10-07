Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRM traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

