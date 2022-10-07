Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,466. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.73. The company had a trading volume of 148,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 283.19, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.