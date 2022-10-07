Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

