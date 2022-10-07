SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 360.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SALRF. Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 639.00 to 610.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.75.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

