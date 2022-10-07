SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
SandRidge Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
SD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 862,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.