SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

SD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 862,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

