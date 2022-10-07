Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.34% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,403,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

