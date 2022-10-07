Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $6,537,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 709,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

