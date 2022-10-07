Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after buying an additional 73,888 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 791,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

