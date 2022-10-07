Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices accounts for about 3.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Avid Bioservices worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $28,338,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $52,167.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $52,167.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $76,751.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,661 shares in the company, valued at $792,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,321 shares of company stock worth $684,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 3.4 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CDMO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 566,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

