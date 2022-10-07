Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 1,283,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,676. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

