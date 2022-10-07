Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 631,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,123 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.55 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

