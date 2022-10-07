Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

SU traded down €0.66 ($0.67) during trading on Friday, reaching €122.60 ($125.10). 706,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €125.48 and a 200 day moving average of €128.44. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

