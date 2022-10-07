Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises about 2.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 168,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,804. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $772.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

