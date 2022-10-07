Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,603. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $775.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

