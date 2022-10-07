Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.
NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,603. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $775.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
